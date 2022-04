New CDC survey warns of growing mental health crisis among teens Ayesha Rascoe asks Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health, about a new survey on teen mental health.

Mental Health New CDC survey warns of growing mental health crisis among teens New CDC survey warns of growing mental health crisis among teens 6:15 Ayesha Rascoe asks Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health, about a new survey on teen mental health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor