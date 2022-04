'First Lady' series compels when dramatizing the unseen moments Showtime's new limited series, The First Lady, weaves together the stories of three of America's most distinctive presidential spouses.

Review TV Reviews 'First Lady' series compels when dramatizing the unseen moments 'First Lady' series compels when dramatizing the unseen moments Listen · 3:34 3:34 Showtime's new limited series, The First Lady, weaves together the stories of three of America's most distinctive presidential spouses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor