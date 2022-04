Centered on compassion and justice, leaders hold interfaith dinners at mosques NPR's Sarah McCammon talks about interfaith dialogue with Harris Zafar of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Pastor Kelvin Ward of Cathedral of Praise International Ministries.

Religion Centered on compassion and justice, leaders hold interfaith dinners at mosques Centered on compassion and justice, leaders hold interfaith dinners at mosques Listen · 6:50 6:50 NPR's Sarah McCammon talks about interfaith dialogue with Harris Zafar of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Pastor Kelvin Ward of Cathedral of Praise International Ministries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor