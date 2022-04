Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's truck inspection policy draws ire NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to a Texas Republican criticizing Gov Greg Abbott's new truck inspection policy at the border, saying it's causing long delays and could lead to high prices for consumers.

Politics Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's truck inspection policy draws ire Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's truck inspection policy draws ire Listen · 6:52 6:52 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to a Texas Republican criticizing Gov Greg Abbott's new truck inspection policy at the border, saying it's causing long delays and could lead to high prices for consumers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor