Jerusalem sees unrest during convergence of Passover, Ramadan and Easter NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to International Crisis Group analyst Mairav Zonszein about unrest in Jerusalem and what it means for the already volatile region.

World Jerusalem sees unrest during convergence of Passover, Ramadan and Easter Jerusalem sees unrest during convergence of Passover, Ramadan and Easter Listen · 5:00 5:00 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to International Crisis Group analyst Mairav Zonszein about unrest in Jerusalem and what it means for the already volatile region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor