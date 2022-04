New Smithsonian exhibit will look at America's pop culture history Muhammad Ali's boxing robe, Selena's leather jacket, Ali Wong's dress from her Baby Cobra stand-up, and Mister Rogers' sneakers will all be part of an exhibit at National Museum of American History.

Muhammad Ali's boxing robe, Selena's leather jacket, Ali Wong's dress from her Baby Cobra stand-up, and Mister Rogers' sneakers will all be part of an exhibit at National Museum of American History.