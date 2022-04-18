#2232: Donna's Theft-Proof Pontiac : The Best of Car Talk Donna's Pontiac is giving her problems. Instead of being the prototypical 'Donna Pontiac' of Car Talk lore -a Firebird, she's stuck with a lowly Pontiac 1000 -a Chevy Chevette in disguise. And if that wasn't bad enough, her ignition key, of all things, is causing trouble. Can Tom and Ray talk Donna into trading-in this heap for a shiny new Firebird or will they come up with a fix for this 'starter Pontiac'? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2232: Donna's Theft-Proof Pontiac #2232: Donna's Theft-Proof Pontiac Listen · 34:38 34:38