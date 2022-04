Ukrainian children are being separated from extended family at the U.S.-Mexico border Ukrainian refugees arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are enjoying expedited admission to the U.S. But children who arrive with family other than their parents are still being separated and detained.

Ukrainian children are being separated from extended family at the U.S.-Mexico border

Ukrainian refugees arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are enjoying expedited admission to the U.S. But children who arrive with family other than their parents are still being separated and detained.