World Britain has partnered with Rwanda to process and settle thousands of migrants Britain has partnered with Rwanda to process and settle thousands of migrants The U.K. has signed a deal with Rwanda to send migrants to the East African nation. There, their claims for asylum can be processed and many may be asked to settle.