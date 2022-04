Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits Infowars has filed for bankruptcy. The move postpones founder Alex Jones' civil trial that had been scheduled to begin next week.

Infowars has filed for bankruptcy. The move postpones founder Alex Jones' civil trial that had been scheduled to begin next week.