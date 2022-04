Art Rupe, influential early rock recording executive, has died at 104 Early rock recording executive Art Rupe has died at 104. He founded Specialty Records, which launched the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke, and helped make R&B popular with white audiences.

Obituaries Art Rupe, influential early rock recording executive, has died at 104 Art Rupe, influential early rock recording executive, has died at 104 Listen · 3:49 3:49 Early rock recording executive Art Rupe has died at 104. He founded Specialty Records, which launched the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke, and helped make R&B popular with white audiences. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor