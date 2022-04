How a Brazilian priest got his city to pay attention to its unhoused citizens' needs A Brazilian priest has made the mega-city of São Paulo pay attention to its homeless population's needs.

Latin America How a Brazilian priest got his city to pay attention to its unhoused citizens' needs How a Brazilian priest got his city to pay attention to its unhoused citizens' needs Audio will be available later today. A Brazilian priest has made the mega-city of São Paulo pay attention to its homeless population's needs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor