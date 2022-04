Pentagon says Russia is still laying the groundwork for offensive in eastern Ukraine Ukraine's president says the long awaited Russian offensive in the east of the east has begun. After Ukraine's surprising resilience in the north, this next phase of the fighting is seen as critical.

