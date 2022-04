In Muslim Pakistan, theaters that have racy shows for men are thriving Pakistani men cram into so-called "dirty theatres" where women dance suggestively in tight clothes. The theatres survive, despite increasing conservatism.

In Muslim Pakistan, theaters that have racy shows for men are thriving In Muslim Pakistan, theaters that have racy shows for men are thriving Listen · 7:02 7:02 Pakistani men cram into so-called "dirty theatres" where women dance suggestively in tight clothes. The theatres survive, despite increasing conservatism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor