Amid lawsuits over Sandy Hook shooting denial, InfoWars files for bankruptcy Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's website Infowars has filed for bankruptcy. The move could put on hold defamation lawsuits over false claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

National Amid lawsuits over Sandy Hook shooting denial, InfoWars files for bankruptcy Amid lawsuits over Sandy Hook shooting denial, InfoWars files for bankruptcy Listen · 2:54 2:54 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's website Infowars has filed for bankruptcy. The move could put on hold defamation lawsuits over false claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor