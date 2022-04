Finishing the Boston Marathon had special significance for Henry Richard Henry Richard, 20, crossed the finish line Monday in honor of his late brother Martin, who at eights years old, was the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Henry Richard, 20, crossed the finish line Monday in honor of his late brother Martin, who at eights years old, was the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.