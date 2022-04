North Dakota is digging out from a historic Spring blizzard That snowfall could offer some reprieve to farmers and ranchers who have been struggling through a punishing drought. Many of them have been teetering on bankruptcy.

North Dakota is digging out from a historic Spring blizzard That snowfall could offer some reprieve to farmers and ranchers who have been struggling through a punishing drought. Many of them have been teetering on bankruptcy.