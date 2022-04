Social justice groups' monuments are a counternarrative to Confederate memorials Two new monuments in Montgomery, Ala., are meant to provoke racial reckoning in public spaces. The creators hope they can serve as a counternarrative to monuments intended to glorify the Old South.

National Social justice groups' monuments are a counternarrative to Confederate memorials Social justice groups' monuments are a counternarrative to Confederate memorials Listen · 5:18 5:18 Two new monuments in Montgomery, Ala., are meant to provoke racial reckoning in public spaces. The creators hope they can serve as a counternarrative to monuments intended to glorify the Old South. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor