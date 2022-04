What are the ripple effects of sanctioning Russia's richest and most powerful? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Alex Finley, a former CIA officer and novelist who's tracking super-yachts used by oligarchs, about what sanctions against Russia mean for the country's super-rich.

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Alex Finley, a former CIA officer and novelist who's tracking super-yachts used by oligarchs, about what sanctions against Russia mean for the country's super-rich.