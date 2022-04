What's behind the mass detentions in El Salvador? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Tamara Taraciuk Broner of Human Rights Watch about 10,000 gang suspects arrested in El Salvador as the president consolidates power.

What's behind the mass detentions in El Salvador? What's behind the mass detentions in El Salvador? Listen · 5:38 5:38 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Tamara Taraciuk Broner of Human Rights Watch about 10,000 gang suspects arrested in El Salvador as the president consolidates power. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor