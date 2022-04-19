'Sesame Street' asks 'Ted Lasso' actor to talk about an F-word

Actor Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent — a kind but crotchety British footballer with an exceptionally foul mouth. The word Sesame Street asked Goldstein to talks about: fairness.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Actor Brett Goldstein is no stranger to F-words. On the show "Ted Lasso," he plays Roy Kent, a kind but crotchety British footballer with an exceptionally foul mouth. So when he taped an upcoming episode of "Sesame Street," they played to that.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SESAME STREET")

TAU BENNETT: (As Tamir) Oh, oh, today's word begins with the letter F.

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: Oh, I love the letter F.

FADEL: The word was fairness. If you were hoping to hear him say another F-word, you'll have to wait for "Ted Lasso," Season 3. It's MORNING EDITION.

