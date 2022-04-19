Meet the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest Community

Soon, we'll announce our 2022 Tiny Desk Contest winner, the artist who will perform their own Tiny Desk concert at NPR's HQ before touring the country with NPR Music. But the Contest is about more than one winner — it's about the entire community.

This year, we received entries from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, from Maine and California and every state in between. To showcase this inspiring and growing group of musicians, we created a video soundtracked by entrants SNACKTIME PHILLY in Pennsylvania, AYVIO in Oklahoma and Lalah in Puerto Rico. Today, we present to you: the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest community.