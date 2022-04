The CDC's mask mandate for public transportation has been reversed On Monday, a federal judge struck down the CDC's mask mandate for public transportation. Less than 24 hours later, videos emerged on social media of passengers celebrating.

The CDC's mask mandate for public transportation has been reversed The CDC's mask mandate for public transportation has been reversed Listen · 11:19 11:19 On Monday, a federal judge struck down the CDC's mask mandate for public transportation. Less than 24 hours later, videos emerged on social media of passengers celebrating. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor