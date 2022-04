Remembering beloved small town dentist Dr. J. Randall Pearce, who died from COVID Dr. J. Randall Pearce was a popular small town dentist who also served in disaster mortuary response after the 9/11 attacks. He lost his life to COVID-19 in December of 2020.

Remembering beloved small town dentist Dr. J. Randall Pearce, who died from COVID

Dr. J. Randall Pearce was a popular small town dentist who also served in disaster mortuary response after the 9/11 attacks. He lost his life to COVID-19 in December of 2020.