MG Cooley's case could mark a change in how the Air Force handles sexual misconduct Major General William Cooley is the first Air Force general to have his case adjudicated by a court martial. The branch may be shifting how it holds high ranking officials accountable for misconduct.

Law MG Cooley's case could mark a change in how the Air Force handles sexual misconduct MG Cooley's case could mark a change in how the Air Force handles sexual misconduct Listen · 3:47 3:47 Major General William Cooley is the first Air Force general to have his case adjudicated by a court martial. The branch may be shifting how it holds high ranking officials accountable for misconduct. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor