A former Israeli prime minister went to jail — where he wrote a memoir NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert about his book, "Searching for Peace: A Memoir of Israel." He's said he's innocent, but went to prison for corruption charges.

Author Interviews A former Israeli prime minister went to jail — where he wrote a memoir A former Israeli prime minister went to jail — where he wrote a memoir Listen · 7:56 7:56 NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert about his book, "Searching for Peace: A Memoir of Israel." He's said he's innocent, but went to prison for corruption charges. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor