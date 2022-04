Russian officials have said a major offensive is coming Russian officials say they've begun a new phase of their invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials report fierce clashes across a wide front in the east and south.

World Russian officials have said a major offensive is coming Russian officials have said a major offensive is coming Listen · 4:30 4:30 Russian officials say they've begun a new phase of their invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials report fierce clashes across a wide front in the east and south. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor