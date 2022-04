Florida's rooftop solar industry is in danger with new legislation before DeSantis The Sunshine State is set to dramatically reduce incentives for rooftop solar. Critics say it will not only hurt customers, but also cost jobs in one of Florida's fastest growing industries.

