Finding Darwin's lost notebooks, plus we talk teen woes with Turning Red's director

Enlarge this image Peter Dazeley Peter Dazeley

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.

Emma and Emmy find Charles Darwin's lost notebooks

Host Emma Choi and guest Emmy Blotnick discover two of Charles Darwin's original notebooks were returned to the Cambridge University Library after librarians spent almost 20 years looking for them among 10 million books. The notebooks came with a note that mysteriously said, "Librarian, Happy Easter."

The notebooks contained important content from Darwin, including his famous sketch of the Tree of Life, which if you're wondering, looks like something a gray-haired lady who drives a Kia Sorento would have on a bumper sticker.

Anna Holmes and what not to do with cheese

Library worker Anna Holmes talks about her legendary tweet asking library patrons not to use cheese as bookmarks in their borrowed books. Then, she dominates a game about real and fake books.

Turning Red director Domee Shi discovers a message in a bottle

Domee Shi was one of the only women in the story department at Pixar before she directed Turning Red, so she "used that as a superpower [...] there weren't a lot of women, but they needed a perspective and a point of view from somebody who had been a 13 year old girl."

Shi and Emma discuss a Turning Red-esque news story about teenage girls asking the universe for boyfriends, and uncover Shi's former teenage fan art career.

Ruby My Dear

A surprise guest close to Emma's heart shares a song he wrote about a special lady.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about secret messages and play along with our quizzes. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.