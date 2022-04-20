Curren$y: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Curren$y's Tiny Desk (home) concert features three key elements that make him who he is: cars, weed and, of course, music. One of the prominent champions of cannabis plays from the confines of a garage on this 4/20, a day deemed a worldwide celebration of marijuana. In front of a purple candy-coated 1965 Chevy Impala sitting on three wheel motion, the New Orleans native plays a smidgen from a catalog that spans over seventy projects to date.

His name would hold a place in the hip-hop rafters due to sheer volume alone, yet his consistency in the independent space pre-dates just about all of your favorite indie emcees. His formative years as an artist on two of the most successful independent hip-hop labels in the world (No Limit and Cash Money Records) helped develop the homegrown formula for his business. He's helped lay the groundwork for distributing projects online, selling tickets and merch without the middleman or radio play, for over 15 years. This set is mainly composed of fan favorites from his rise in the 2010s. Each song starts with the recorded track before the band takes complete control; however, they let the vocal sample from the opening number, 2018's "Sixty Seven Turbo Jet" ride throughout. Spitta expressed his desire to play the Tiny Desk a few years back. There's no better time than now.

SET LIST

"Sixty-Seven Turbo Jet"

"Address"

"Breakfast"

"Airborne Aquarium"

"Mary"

MUSICIANS

Curren$y: vocals

Prime: guitar

Jean Laphare: bass

Groovy Murphy: drums

CREDITS

Director and Editor: Adam Vo

Director of Photography: Allen Esmail

Mixed and Mastered by FluWop

Producer: Kayla "Rose" Magee

Production House: Channel Vivid

Production Assistants: Joey Park, Keijuan Jacobs, John Battle, Garrett Brumfield

Executive Producer: Mousa

TINY DESK TEAM