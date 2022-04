Morning news brief The Justice Department might appeal the mask ruling if the CDC says they're still needed. Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report. France's presidential campaign is in its final days.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:20 11:20 The Justice Department might appeal the mask ruling if the CDC says they're still needed. Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report. France's presidential campaign is in its final days. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor