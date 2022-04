DOJ may appeal mandate ruling, if the CDC says masks are still needed Commuters and travelers react to a judge tossing a mask mandate. NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Lindsay Wiley, professor of public health law at UCLA, about how the ruling could affect future emergencies.

