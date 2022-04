French voters go to the polls in 4 days to choose between Macron or Pen A lot has changed in the five years since French President Macron met far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a contentious debate. Ahead of the runoff, the two will debate on Wednesday.

Europe French voters go to the polls in 4 days to choose between Macron or Pen French voters go to the polls in 4 days to choose between Macron or Pen Listen · 4:09 4:09 A lot has changed in the five years since French President Macron met far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a contentious debate. Ahead of the runoff, the two will debate on Wednesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor