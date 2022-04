A Jack Russell terrier in Ukraine makes a heroic name for himself Patron, the mascot of the State Emergency Service is saving lives by sniffing out undetonated landmines and bombs in Chernihiv. So far, he's rooted out more than 90 explosive devices.

