Decades after the USSR collapsed, Eurasian countries struggle to maintain democracy NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Michael Abramowitz of Freedom House about the state of democracy in 29 formerly communist nations of Central Europe and Central Asia after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Decades after the USSR collapsed, Eurasian countries struggle to maintain democracy Decades after the USSR collapsed, Eurasian countries struggle to maintain democracy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Michael Abramowitz of Freedom House about the state of democracy in 29 formerly communist nations of Central Europe and Central Asia after Russia invaded Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor