A Virginia Tech entomologist named a new millipede species after Taylor Swift

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Derek Hennen is a Virginia Tech scientist and a huge fan of Taylor Swift. So when his team discovered a new species of millipede in Taylor Swift's home state of Tennessee, he named it after her. The Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede is one of many species Hennen's team discovered, and Swift is not the only one with a nom de millipede. One is named for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and another is named for Hennen's wife.

