A Virginia Tech entomologist named a new millipede species after Taylor Swift Derek Hennen is a huge fan of Taylor Swift. When his team discovered a new species of millipede in Swift's home state of Tennessee, he named it after her. It's called: "Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede."

