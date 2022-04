Fairport Convention band cofounder Richard Thompson looks back on his life in music The British singer/guitarist talks about his formative years, and about pioneering a new musical genre that blended rock with traditional music of the British isles. Thompson's new memoir is Beeswing.

Music Interviews Fairport Convention band cofounder Richard Thompson looks back on his life in music Fairport Convention band cofounder Richard Thompson looks back on his life in music Listen · 43:54 43:54 The British singer/guitarist talks about his formative years, and about pioneering a new musical genre that blended rock with traditional music of the British isles. Thompson's new memoir is Beeswing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor