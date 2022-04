Conflicting mask policies in Philadelphia are leaving many confusion and concerned The day after Philadelphia became the first U.S. city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, its transit agency announced it would drop its mandate in accordance with TSA guidelines.

Health Conflicting mask policies in Philadelphia are leaving many confusion and concerned Conflicting mask policies in Philadelphia are leaving many confusion and concerned Listen · 3:44 3:44 The day after Philadelphia became the first U.S. city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, its transit agency announced it would drop its mandate in accordance with TSA guidelines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor