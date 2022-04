How Netflix plans to recover after losing 200,000 subscribers Subscription numbers are disappointing Netflix investors and the stock price has dropped. The company's plan to crack down on password sharing could backfire.

Television How Netflix plans to recover after losing 200,000 subscribers How Netflix plans to recover after losing 200,000 subscribers Listen · 3:41 3:41 Subscription numbers are disappointing Netflix investors and the stock price has dropped. The company's plan to crack down on password sharing could backfire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor