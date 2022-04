JAMA appoints new editor-in-chief NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo about assuming her new role as editor-in-chief at JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Media JAMA appoints new editor-in-chief JAMA appoints new editor-in-chief Listen · 5:25 5:25 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo about assuming her new role as editor-in-chief at JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor