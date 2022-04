A fake cyberwar held in Estonia could help nations prepare for real life threats From the tiny Baltic nation of Estonia, some 30 nations are participating in mock cyberwar exercises. While the annual NATO-led exercise may be fiction, the threat emanating from Russia is very real.

