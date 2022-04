The National Portrait Gallery marks 50 years since Watergate with new exhibit The National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in with an exhibition of 25 objects featuring prominent people involved in the scandal.

Art & Design The National Portrait Gallery marks 50 years since Watergate with new exhibit The National Portrait Gallery marks 50 years since Watergate with new exhibit Audio will be available later today. The National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in with an exhibition of 25 objects featuring prominent people involved in the scandal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor