In 2020, Tai Verdes was a Verizon sales clerk who dreamed of becoming a pop star. But Tai wasn't having any luck with the traditional routes to fame. So he decided to experiment with promoting his music TikTok in hopes of finding an audience on the video-sharing platform that was blowing up.

It didn't take long for one of Tai's songs to go viral. And it happened again. And again. About a year later, he had a Top 40 hit.

Today on the show, how one musician cracked the code to going straight to the top of the charts by using one of the world's most popular video-sharing apps.

Note: This episode was made in collaboration with Switched on Pop, a podcast about the making and meaning of pop music.

