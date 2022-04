Millions of French voters watch Macron and Le Pen debate before Sunday's runoff French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marin Le Pen met Wednesday night in their only debate ahead of Sunday's runoff vote for president.

Millions of French voters watch Macron and Le Pen debate before Sunday's runoff Millions of French voters watch Macron and Le Pen debate before Sunday's runoff Listen · 3:47 3:47 French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marin Le Pen met Wednesday night in their only debate ahead of Sunday's runoff vote for president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor