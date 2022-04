To wear a mask, or not, on public transportation? Which is the right move for you? Now that the federal mask mandate on public transport has come to an end, should people continue to wear masks anyway? We explore the latest science on air flow and transmission.

Health To wear a mask, or not, on public transportation? Which is the right move for you? To wear a mask, or not, on public transportation? Which is the right move for you? Listen · 3:34 3:34 Now that the federal mask mandate on public transport has come to an end, should people continue to wear masks anyway? We explore the latest science on air flow and transmission. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor