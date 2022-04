Calif. man loses 85 pounds while lobbying Taco Bell for Grilled Stuft Nacho's return The item has been off Taco Bell's menu since 2015. On Jan. 4, 2021, Chris Sandberg vowed to exercise every day until it came back. He got the company's attention but there's no plan to bring it back.

