Accessibility links
'Big Feelings' co-authors Liz Fosslien, Mollie West Duffy on navigating emotions : It's Been a Minute Guest host Juana Summers speaks with co-authors Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy about their new book, Big Feelings: How to Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay. In the book, Liz and Mollie explore seven emotions that they found particularly difficult to overcome — uncertainty, anger, burnout, comparison, perfectionism, despair and grief. With hopes to normalize conversations on these "big feelings," they talk about the power in owning and sharing their emotions and what they've gained in the process.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute

The power in owning your 'Big Feelings'

The power in owning your 'Big Feelings'

Listen · 21:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1094020634/1094743475" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Liz Fosslien (left) and Mollie West Duffy (right), co-authors of Big Feelings: How to Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy hide caption

toggle caption
Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy

Liz Fosslien (left) and Mollie West Duffy (right), co-authors of Big Feelings: How to Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay

Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy

Guest host Juana Summers speaks with co-authors Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy about their new book, Big Feelings: How to Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay. In the book, Liz and Mollie explore seven emotions that they found particularly difficult to overcome — uncertainty, anger, burnout, comparison, perfectionism, despair and grief. With hopes to normalize conversations on these "big feelings," they talk about the power in owning and sharing their emotions and what they've gained in the process.

This episode was produced by Janet Woojeong Lee with help from Anjuli Sastry Krbechek. It was edited by Tamar Charney. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at IBAM@npr.org.

This episode includes mentions of depression and suicidal thoughts.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.