Biden announced another $800 million in weapons for Ukraine President Biden announced another $800 million in weapons for Ukraine for its fight against Russia, and says he will need to ask Congress for more money next week.

Biden announced another $800 million in weapons for Ukraine Biden announced another $800 million in weapons for Ukraine Listen · 3:32 3:32 President Biden announced another $800 million in weapons for Ukraine for its fight against Russia, and says he will need to ask Congress for more money next week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor