Accessibility links
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is focused on 'deep healing' She briefly referenced her husband's Academy Awards outburst, telling viewers of her talk show that the family is "focused on deep healing."

Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is focused on 'deep healing' after Oscars slap

Enlarge this image

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, in Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, in Hollywood, Calif.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is "focused on deep healing" in the aftermath of her husband Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage at this year's Oscars.

Pinkett Smith didn't talk about the incident directly on her show Red Table Talk on Wednesday, but in the opening titles she hinted that the show would address the subject at a later date.

Jada Pinkett Smith calls for healing after hair joke, Oscars slap

Race

Jada Pinkett Smith calls for healing after hair joke, Oscars slap

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing," the title cards read.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest." That guest was singer Janelle Monáe.

The Academy bans Will Smith for 10 years for Chris Rock slap

Movies

The Academy bans Will Smith for 10 years for Chris Rock slap

Pinkett Smith didn't mention the topic again over the next half hour of the show.

Audience members and millions of television viewers saw Will Smith walk on stage and slap Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last month. Rock looked stunned after the fact.

Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, noted at the Oscars, is a struggle for many women

Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, noted at the Oscars, is a struggle for many women

Chris Rock says he's still processing the slap in his first appearance since Oscars

Culture

Chris Rock says he's still processing the slap in his first appearance since Oscars

Rock had compared Pinkett Smith's hair to that of Demi Moore's in G.I. Jane. The joke didn't appear to sit well with Pinkett Smith. Once he realized the joke had hurt his wife, Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock.

Smith took the stage once more that night to receive his award for best actor.

Smith publicly apologized to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences the following day. As a result of the outburst, Smith has been banned from the Academy Awards for the next 10 years.